Consultant says lack of Acute Stroke Unit at LUH is “an embarrassment”

A Consultant Geriatrician at Letterkenny University Hospital says if an Acute Stroke Unit is not approved and established in 2020, he will not remain at the hospital.

Professor Ken Mulpeter says a unit had been approved before the flood of 2013, and again it was approved last year, but was sidelined because of what he says is an effective moratorium.

Professor Mulpeter says while a proper stroke unit should be an integral part of any acute hospital, and the situation in Letterkenny at present is an embarrassment.

He says despite promises, there’s no firm commitment yet………….