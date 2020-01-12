Tyrone advance to Dr McKenna Cup final- FT Report & Reaction

Tyrone have advanced to the Dr McKenna Cup final after they defeated Down 2-16 to 1-10 at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

Conall McCann gave Mickey Harte’s men a dream start when he found the back of the net just two minutes into the game.

Tyrone then looked to be advancing to the next round when they led 1-12 to 0-04 at half-time.

Down rallied in the second half and got back to within five points before sub Ronan McHugh fired in Tyrone’s second goal to book their place in the final.

Francis Mooney reports from the Athletic Grounds…

