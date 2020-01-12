Status orange weather warning for storm force winds

Met Éireann’s extended a status orange warning for storm force winds tomorrow to the whole country.

Storm Brendan will bring sustained southerly winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour — with gusts up to 130 kilometres an hour.

The warning comes into effect at 5am tomorrow for counties in the west and southwest, and 8am for the rest of the country.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says people living near the coast will need to take extra care:

Meanwhile the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management says all coastal areas could experience coastal flooding during Storm Brendan, especially tomorrow.

It says local authorities have activated their Local Coordination and Crisis Management arrangements to prepare for its arrival.

They’re advising coastal communities there is a significant risk of coastal flooding from early morning tomorrow.

Donegal Town pier will close from 6pm as a precaution. Gardai and the council have advised people not to walk near coastal areas and those driving overnight or early tomorrow morning are asked to take extra care.

The wind warning will remain in place until 9pm tomorrow evening.