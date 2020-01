There was a mixed set of results for North West sides involved in the All Ireland League 2C.

City of Derry left it late to defeat Midleton of Cork 10-6. Simon Logue scored a try deep into the game to ensure City of Derry would pick up the win.

Meanwhile, Omagh Academicals were defeated 19-7 away to Sunday’s Well.

In the Heineken Cup, there were defeats for Ulster and Connacht.

Rugby correspondent Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss this weekend’s action…