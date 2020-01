LYIT have beaten Athlone IT 1-18 to 3-04 in their first ever game of the Sigerson Cup.

LYIT led 0-05 to 1-01 after just 10 minutes and led 0-11 to 1-02 at half time.

Peadar Mogan’s goal midway through the second half ensured Michael Murphy’s side would advance to the next round.

Kevin Egan reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Kevin spoke with LYIT manager Michael Murphy…