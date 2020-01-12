Letterkenny Rovers draw at home to Bonagee United

Letterkenny Rovers and Bonagee United played out a 1-1 draw at the Aura Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Doherty opened the scoring for Bonagee after seven minutes after he latched onto a loose back pass by Emmett Friars.

BJ Banda ensured a share of the spoils after he netted for Rovers from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Senior League, Cockhill Celtic defeated Derry City Reserves 3-1, with all three of Cockhill’s goals coming from Stephen Duffy.

Finn Harps Reserves defeated Fanad United by two goals to nil, with goals coming from Daragh Ellison and Ronan Gallagher.

Diarmaid Doherty was at the Aura for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Diarmaid spoke with Letterkenny Rovers manager Eamon McConigley but first Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson…