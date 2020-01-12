Greencastle defeat holder St Michael’s in FAI Junior Cup

Greencastle are through to the Last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup after the defeated the holders of the competition St Michael’s 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Jamie McCormick opened the scoring for Greencastle with a fine volley early in the first half.

St Michael’s then brought the game to extra time after they netted with just 15 minutes remaining.

Christy Hegarty, the scorer of the winning goal against Mervue United in the previous round, netted the winner again for Greencastle in extra time to send them through to the Last 16.

Elsewhere in the competition Kildrum Tigers where defeated 2-1 away at Oliver Bond Celtic in Dublin.

Greencastle manager Kevin McLaughlin joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the clubs historic victory…