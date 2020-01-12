Finn Harps ‘surprised and disappointed’ at sport capital grant omission

Finn Harps have said they are ‘surprised and disappointed’ after being left out of a sport capital grant from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The €77.4m fund, which is to be allocated between 25 individual projects around the country, was announced on Friday by Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

Over €1m was already spent on the stadium in Stranorlar with works stalling in 2014 but restarting again in 2018, with the hope that the project would receive further funding.

In their statement, Finn Harps said the project is ‘shovel ready’, with design, bill of quantities and planning permission all in place.

Director of Finn Harps, Paul McLoone says the omission is mysterious and bizarre: