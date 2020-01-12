Donegal Junior League Results 12/01/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division              

Keadue Rovers 1 v 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 1 Bonagee United

Cranford United 1 v 2 Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 3 v 4 Convoy Arsenal

St. Catherines 5 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 2 Glenea United

Lifford Celtic 0 v 5 Gweedore Celtic

Letterbarrow Celtic 3 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United 5 v 3 Deele Harps

Swilly Rovers 0 v 0 Raphoe Town

Curragh Athletic 3 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Lagan Harps 7 v 0 Glenree United

