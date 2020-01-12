Donegal Junior League Results 12/01/2020

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Keadue Rovers 1 v 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Castlefin Celtic 3 v 1 Bonagee United
Cranford United 1 v 2 Cappry Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United 3 v 4 Convoy Arsenal
St. Catherines 5 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.
Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 2 Glenea United
Lifford Celtic 0 v 5 Gweedore Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic 3 v 4 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United 5 v 3 Deele Harps
Swilly Rovers 0 v 0 Raphoe Town
Curragh Athletic 3 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic
Lagan Harps 7 v 0 Glenree United