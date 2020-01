Up to 50 millimetres of rain is likely to fall in parts of Ireland today, causing localised flooding.

A yellow rainfall warning is place for Connacht and Donegal until 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Forecasters are also warning of winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour today in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan says the weather will get much worse over the coming days: