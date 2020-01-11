‘Money for Gweedore water pipe works re-allocated’ – Mac Giolla Easbuig

A Donegal Councillor says Irish Water still hasn’t clarified why an improvement project, which was to have taken place in West Donegal this year has been deferred, even though the pipes there are prone to regular bursts.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the pipes around the old Garda barracks in Gweedore were to have been replaced, but his understanding is the money for that work has been re-allocated to another area.

He says despite many attempts, he’s not been able to get answers from Irish Water: