Mixed results for Donegal athlete’s in International Cross Country Championships

There were some mixed results for Donegal athletes at the International Cross Country Championships in Stirling, Scotland.

Glenswilly’s Shaun McGinley finished fourth in the Under 17 Boy’s race in a time of 20 minutes and 11 seconds. Oisin Toye, training partner of McGinley finished in sixteenth position.

In the Under 17 girls race, Amy Greene of Rosses AC finished in eighth and was the third Irish athlete to cross the line.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to discuss today’s action…