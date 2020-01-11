McLaughlin named Gaelic Life Player of the Year on successful night for Donegal stars

Geraldine McLaughlin was named Player of the Year at the Gaelic Life All-Star awards on Friday night.

McLaughlin helped guide Termon reach the Ulster final, in which they were defeated by Donaghmoyne.

McLaughlin was also named in the All-star team for 2019. She was joined in the team by two of her Termon team mates, Mya Alcorn and Chelsea Gorman.

Naomh Muire’s Jade O’Donnell was also selected for team.

Naomh Conaill’s Ciaran and Anthony Thompson were named in the 2019 Gaelic Life All-Star Men’s team alongside Buncrana’s Caolan McGonagle.

Pauric Hilferty spoke with Geraldine McLaughlin after she picked up her award…

Pauric also spoke with Chelsea Gordon, Mya Alcorn and Jade O’Donnell…