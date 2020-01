Institute let a two goal lead slip to draw 2-2 away at Glenavon.

Joe McCready fired Stute ahead from the penalty after just 13 minutes.

Alex Pomeroy then doubled Sean Connor’s men’s lead on 59 minutes but Danny Purkis pulled one back for Glenavon just ten minutes later.

With just nine minutes remaining Purkis fired in his second of the game to ensure a share of the spoils.

The result means Institute now move a point ahead of Warrenpoint Town at the bottom of the league.