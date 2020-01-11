Estimated €400,000 worth of Cannabis plants seized in Donegal

(Picture above from Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook Page)

A search operation was conducted at a Commercial unit in Drumrooske, Co. Donegal on Friday by the Donegal Town Drugs Unit who were assisted by Ballyshannon District Gardaí, Detective Branch and ASU.

During the course of the search a grow house was located. Between 450 – 500 cannabis plants, at varying stages of growth, were discovered with an estimated value of €400,000.

The search was carried out under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal Town area.

No arrests have been made but Gardai say the investigation is ongoing.