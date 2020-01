Donegal Under 20’s have beaten Roscommon 0-7 to 0-6 in the Leo Murphy Cup.

In a low scoring game, it was Roscommon who led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time.

Second half points from Ethan Harkin, Daithi Roberts, Aaron Doherty and Oisin Walsh were enough to see Shaun Paul Barrett’s men run out as winners.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Shaun Paul Barrett…