City of Derry leave it late to defeat Midleton- FT Report & Reaction

City of Derry came from behind to defeat Midleton of Cork 10-6 at the Craig Thompson Stadium.

It looked like Midleton would leave with the points after they scored a penalty just five minutes into the second half.

Simon Logue scored the games only try deep into injury time to put City of Derry ahead before Alex McDonnell converted to seal the win.

Elsewhere in the League, Omagh were defeated 19-7 away to Sunday’s Well.

Alex McDonald was at the Craig Thompson Stadium…

After the game Alex spoke with City of Derry coach Richard McCarter…