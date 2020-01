The Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader have agreed to meet again next week amid speculation an early general election is likely.

Talks between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin last night were described as ‘constructive’ by both sides.

The two leaders discussed proposed legislation that could be passed in the next Dáil session.

Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton, says he’s happy to let people judge Fine Gael on their track record: