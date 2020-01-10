Stephen Mallon takes up loan spell at Derry City

Derry City have completed the loan signing of Sheffield United’s Stephen Mallon.

The 20-year old has been with the Blades’ academy since leaving Belfast’s Donegal Celtic. He also played in Australian A league in 2019 with the Central Coast Mariners.

Mallon has played for both the Republic and Northern Ireland underage sides and just last year was part of Stephen Kenny’s Toulon Tournament squad.

Derry City begin their 2020 SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign away to champions Dundalk on 14th February.