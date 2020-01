Two people have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after the driver lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in due to slippery road conditions this morning near Muff.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle crash in the Lower Drumskellan area of Muff at around 6:40am.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, a man and woman aged in their 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.