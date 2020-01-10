Shane McEleney is Finn Harps bound

It appears Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan has signed defender Shane McEleney from Larne FC.

The Irish League club announced this morning through their online and social platforms that McEleney has left the club for Harps.

The former Derry City man leaves after two years at Inver Park having arrived in January 2018 from Canadian outfit Ottawa Fury.

In his time with the Invermen, Shane helped the club reach the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2018 and was a key part of the side which won the Championship last April.

This season he started 13 of the 23 games for the club, since their return to the Premiership.