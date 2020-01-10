Forsa calls for “realistic offer” to resolve School Secretaries dispute

The trade union Forsa held a rally outside Education Minister Joe McHugh’s office this afternoon, urging him and his government colleagues to come up with a realistic offer to end their dispute.

They want all secretaries to be treated as government employees, saying unjust that school secretaries who don’t have that status are paid considerably less than colleagues who do the same work.

An offer made at the Workplace Relations Commission last year has been described as “derisory”.

Outside Minister McHugh’s office this afternoon, Forsa’s Barry Cunningham told Greg Hughes that the ball is now in the government’s court………