The INMO says the first full week of 2020 has been the worst-ever week for overcrowding.

123 patients waited on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital this week. The full capacity protocol was implemented at the hospital on Monday.

Nationally, 3,143 patients were without beds with Monday and Tuesday hitting record high levels of 760 on both days.

482 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country today, 7 at Letterkenny University Hospital.