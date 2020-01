Donegal U20’s play their second game in the Leo Murphy competition this weekend hosting Roscommon in Ballybofey.

Just like the county senior’s, Shaun Paul Barrett has been hit by players involved in Sigerson and Freshers competitions this weekend.

Both sides drew their opening games, Donegal shared the spoils with Derry and the Rossies drew with Mayo.

Highland’s Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the game with the Donegal boss Shaun Paul Barrett…