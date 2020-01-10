Derry police treating Envy Nightclub Fire as arson

Police in Derry have confirmed a fire at Envy Nightclub last night is being treated as arson.

Detectives say they became aware of the fire at the Strand Road premises 7pm on Thursday evening.

A number of roads were closed and nearby buildings evacuated while the Fire Service, backed by colleagues from Donegal, dealt with the fire.

They are appealing for information, saying the investigation is still at an early stage, no motive has been identified, and they are keeping an open mind.

Police in Derry/Londonderry investigating a fire at a nightclub at Strand Road on Thursday 9th January have appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Police became aware of a fire at Envy nightclub just before 7pm on Thursday evening. Officers attended immediately and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads as our colleagues in NIFRS dealt with the fire.

“The NIFRS has ruled this to be deliberate ignition, and so we are treating this as arson.

“The investigation is still at an early stage and we have no motive for the attack and we are keeping an open mind.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw a male acting suspiciously in the Strand Road area last night between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, or anyone who may have witnessed any other suspicious activity to get in touch with detectives in Strand Road on 101, and quote reference number 1523 of 09/01/20 .”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”