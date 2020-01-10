Delap signs on at Finn Park

Finn Harps have confirmed Derry City midfielder Adrian Delap has joined the club on loan ahead of the 2020 league campaign.

Delap who had agreed to join the Ballybfoey side at the start of December, appeared 21 times in all competitions for the Candystripes last year.

The name may be familiar to Harps fans with the 21 year old having netted against the club at Finn Park last season.

Speaking ahead of the move, Delap was excited with the opportunity; “I’m happy with the move. I think its a case of being the best of both worlds, as I can go out and get a few games. I know Ollie fairly well and I know what he’s about. It’s the same standard, the same league so that made sense too. Hopefully it goes well.”

Speaking to club media, Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: “Having played against Aidy a few times last year we know what hes capable of and we’re pleased to have him with us. We’ve had a few players from Derry come in over the years and do well for the club so hopefully that will continue.”