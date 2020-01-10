Declan Bonner – Unnecessary pressure on young players

Declan Bonner says the issues arising from Donegal’s withdrawal have to be addressed by the powers that by.

Donegal pulled out of Sunday’s McKenna Cup semi final with Monaghan because they had just 13 players available this weekend.

The bulk of the Donegal panel are involved with their colleges in Sigerson Cup action which left the county to “regrattably” not fulfill the fixture.

Donegal requested the game be moved but the Ulster Council said it was to go ahead on Sunday.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Declan was disappointed the game wasn’t moved and says it’s a situation that has to be addressed…