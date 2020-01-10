Brendan Devenny backs Declan Bonner and Donegal GAA

Donegal may or may not face sanctions for pulling out of Sunday’s McKenna Cup senior football semi-final against Monaghan.

With 13 players on Sigerson Cup duty this weekend and a squad hiy with sickness and injury, boss Declan Bonner said he wasn’t in a position to field a team.

Donegal GAA formally notified Ulster of their withdrawal on Thursday evening, saying its ” a decision not taken lightly and one which we regret having to reach but player welfare is paramount.”

Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney backed Declan Bonner and Donegal on Highland’s “The Score” programme this week.