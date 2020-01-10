Border Economic Stimulus Package workshop being held in Donegal

A series of workshops are taking place in the border region next week to discuss the €28 million Border Economic Stimulus Package recently announced by Government.

The funding package which is designed to drive economic activity in the region and ensure businesses have additional support to mitigate the impact of Brexit includes a €15 million enterprise development fund specifically available to projects in the six border counties.

The event in Donegal is being held at the Radisson Blu, Letterkenny at 10am on Friday January 17th.

Regional Director for Enterprise Ireland for the North West and North East, Aiden McKenna says previous similar funds have proved successful: