5 Gardai in Donegal missed a day at work following attack last year

5 Gardai in Donegal missed at least one day’s work after being attacked last year.

According to Freedom of Information figures, a total of 162 officers missed at least one day while 52 missed at least a month’s work after being seriously assaulted on duty.

Assaults on Gardai in Donegal were classified as bruising, grazes or bites.

Seven Gardai across the country were out of action for more than six months – with 19 Gardaí sustaining bone fractures.

Jim Mulligan, the president of the Garda Representative Association, says officers need body cameras to protect themselves: