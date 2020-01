12 people were killed in construction accidents last year, more than double the number for 2018.

New figures from the Health and Safety Authority also show farming is still the most dangerous sector, with 18 deaths.

Wexford was the worst affected county, with seven people killed, there was 1 person killed in a workplace related incident in Donegal.

Chief executive of the HSA, Dr. Sharon McGuinness, says people need to educate themselves about safety in the workplace: