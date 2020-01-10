£1 million cycling and walking route approved for Strabane

Plans for a £1 million cycling and walking route have been approved for Strabane.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s, Planning Committee have approved the development as part of the North West Greenway Network project, which will see the District connected with Buncrana, Lifford and Muff.

The development will see a 3.5km route constructed in the town, connecting the A5, Derry Road, Canal Basin, River Mourne Flood Wall and Strabane Retail Park.

Proposals also include amendments to existing road kerb alignments, new road markings and signage, drainage, hard and soft landscaping, new path lighting and adjustments to existing road lighting and boundary treatments.

The work is seen as a key capital project in the Council’s Strategic Growth Plan and is also a key aspect of the overall Strabane-Lifford greenway which forms part of the North West Greenway Network project, which will see the District connected with Buncrana, Lifford and Muff.

Funding has been provided through the INTERREG VA programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body which match-funding is provided by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport in Ireland.