Ulster discussing Semi Final dilema this afternoon

The Ulster Council Competition Control Committee will meet shortly after Donegal said they will not have enough players to fulfil Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

The Ulster Champions sent a letter to Ulster Council requesting the fixture against Monaghan be rescheduled for Tuesday evening

Donegal may have up to 13 players involved in Sigerson Cup action at the weekend leaving their senior panel depleted.

Down have also made request to have their McKenna cup game against Tyrone moved to Tuesday evening

Decisions on those requests will be made at the committee meeting this lunchtime.