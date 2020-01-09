Ulster Council statement on McKenna Cup Semi Finals

A meeting of Ulster CCC was held this afternoon to discuss requests from two counties to reschedule the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals from Sunday 12th January to Tuesday 14th January.

An option to play the competition in early December, which would have facilitated University teams being included, was previously rejected by Ulster CCC following consultation with our counties.

Therefore, when drafting the fixture schedule following the draw on 4th December, the committee and counties were fully aware that the First Round of the Sigerson Cup was also scheduled for this weekend of 11th -12th January.

Given the tight schedule under which the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup must be completed, the view of the committee was that it was necessary to use this weekend.

At their meeting today, the committee also considered the welfare of players and took the view that from a player perspective, it would be unfair to expect players to play in the Sigerson Cup on Sunday 12th and line out for their counties on Tuesday 14th – and potentially be expected to play again for their county in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final on Saturday 18th January (and perhaps for their University the following day).

The Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup is a well established pre-season competition which gives counties the opportunity to rotate their squad and look at players in an inter-county environment.

After careful consideration of all the factors, the committee took the view that the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals should be played on Sunday 12th January, as scheduled.

At the meeting the committee also agreed the venues for the semi-finals and final, depending on semi-final outcomes:

Sunday 12 January (2.00pm, Penalties if required – no extra-time will be played)

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Semi Finals:

Tyrone V Down at Athletic Grounds, Armagh

Donegal V Monaghan at Brewster Park, Enniskillen

Saturday 18 January (7.30pm, Penalties if required – no extra-time will be played)

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup Final:

If Monaghan V Tyrone at Athletic Grounds, Armagh

If Monaghan V Down at Athletic Grounds, Armagh

If Donegal V Tyrone at Celtic Park, Derry

If Donegal V Down at Healy Park, Omagh