Holders Tyrone will play Down in the semi finals of the McKenna Cup.

Ronan O’Neill scored 2-3 from play as Mickey Harte’s side beat Armagh 3-18 to 3-15 at the Athletic Grounds.

Down’s 2-17 to 15-point victory over Antrim means they are scheduled to meet Tyrone in the semi final.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte was relatively happy given the amount of changes over the opening two games.