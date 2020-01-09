Ten-T options report to be published on Monday

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the Options Selections Report for the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project will be published on Monday.

Detailed documents and plans will be available for viewing online, or at the six council offices in Lifford, Letterkenny, Milford, Dungloe, Carndonagh and Donegal Town.

The document covers three sections of road, the Twin Towns By-Pass, the Letterkenny to Manorcunningham Road and the road from Manorcunningham to Lifford, linking with Strabane and the A5.