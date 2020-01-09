Stormont talks reaching “end game” – SDLP

Talks at Stormont continued into the early hours in the hope of finalising a deal to restore power-sharing in the North.

Both the Irish and UK governments discussed details of a draft agreement, which, if accepted by the parties, would see the Stormont Assembly up and running by Monday.

But sticking points remain between the DUP and Sinn Fein, including the issue of the Irish language.

MLA for South Down, Colin McGrath, is chairman of the SDLP and a member of its negotiating team.

He says they’re now at the end game in the talks………..