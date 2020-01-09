Planning approved for expansion at Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry

Planning has been approved for an expansion of Brunswick Moviebowl Complex in Derry.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans for an extension to the complex in Pennyburn Industrial Estate that will see two cinema screen rooms added.

The development will see a 710 square metre single story extension added to the existing cinema building while the total number of seats in the complex will be reduced from 1087 to 895 to allow for larger, more comfortable seats to be added.

The proposal is to increase the number of screens at the cinema and as there will be a net reduction in capacity, it is expected that there will not be an increase in traffic or additional parking requirements for the area.

The facility currently provides employment for approximately 15 full time members of staff.

