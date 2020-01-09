Michael Murphy on Semi Final Dilema & Sigerson for LYIT

The Ulster Council say Sunday’s McKenna Cup semi finals will go ahead as planned.

Donegal and Down requested that their semi’s be pushed back to Tuesday due to Sigerson Cup games on Sunday.

Ulster GAA say a proposal to play the McKenna Cup earlier in the season was voted down by the counties.

It means Donegal will be very short on players and Declan Bonner said on Wednesday he may be unable to field a side.

Captain Michael Murphy who hasn’t played this year so far this campaign says the situation is a mess…

Michael won’t be playing in the McKenna Semi Final at Brewster Park on Sunday as he will be managing the LYIT in their first ever appearance in the Sigerson Cup when they play Athlone IT in the opening round.

The LYIT made the step up to the colleges premier competition after winning the Trench Cup last year.

The winner of the tie will stay in Sigerson for another year and meet the winner of Sligo IT and UL while the loser will go to the Relegation Final against the loser of IT Tralee and IT Carlow.

Michael has been telling Tom Comack about his team and their year so far…