McKenna Cup semi finals to go ahead on Sunday

This Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals will go ahead as planned.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner claimed last night that they’d be unable to field a team against Monaghan due to players being on Sigerson Cup duty.

Down had asked for their semi-final with Tyrone to be switched to next Tuesday but Ulster Council have ruled that the matches will be played on Sunday.

Brewster Park in Enniskillen will host the Donegal Monaghan clash while the Armagh’s Athletics Grounds will play host to the clash of Down and Tyrone, both games at 2pm.

GAA Pundit Brendan Devenney expects Donegal to play the game…