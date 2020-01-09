Major fire at club on Derry’s Strand Road

Fire units from both sides of the border are fighting a major blaze at a nightclub in Derry.

The fire broke out at the Envy club on the Stand Road early on Thursday evening quickly taking hold. Witnesses report the roof of the building engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of injuries.

As a result of the fire, the Stand Road is closed from Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road. Foyle express way is also closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

A number of premises have been evacuated.

Anyone living or working in close proximity to Strand Road is asked to ensure they keep their windows closed.