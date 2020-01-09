Listen back to The Score – 9/01/20

On tonight’s edition of The Score, Diarmaid Doherty was joined in studio by former Donegal GAA star Brendan Devenney who offered his thoughts on the controversry surrounding Donegal’s decision not to field in this

Sunday’s Dr McKenna Cup semi final

Diarmaid also spoke with Buncrana Hearts player Gerard McLaughlin as they looked ahead to this weekend’s FAI Junior Cup action which sees

three sides from Donegal – Buncrana, Greencastle FC and Kildrum Tigers involved.

Michael Murphy is the manager of the Letterkenny IT side who face Athlone IT in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup on Sunday. Michael has been speaking with Tom Comack

And there’s a look back on Monday night’s launch of the Donegal Sports Star Awards for 2019.

Part 1

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/SCORE-090120-a.mp3