Irish Water says Donegal rehabilitation projects are “progressing well”

Irish Water says the ongoing countywide water main rehabilitation project is progressing well.

€12 million is being invested by the utility in the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 40 kilometres of old water mains across Donegal.

The utility says the works commenced in September 2018 and are progressing well.

To date a total of approximately 36kms of new water mains have been installed and reinstatement works completed in Carlin, Kerrykeel; Doaghmore, Fanad; Meenaleck to Rannafast; Sheskinbeg; Argery, Ballindrait and Lifford; Derrybeg to Brinnalack; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon; Ballybofey South Backline; Corker, Rossnowlagh; Ballyshannon Town; and Three Trees, Inishowen.

Works to replace approximately 6kms of ageing mains in other areas of County Donegal are ongoing.

Works are due to be completed at various stages throughout the first quarter of 2020 in Gortahork and Falcarragh; Quigley’s Point and Cabry; and Bundoran, West End.

Irish Water is advising that traffic management will be in operation during these works and residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified in advance.

The utility says the priority and schedule of works has been agreed between the contractors and Irish Water, in consultation with the various Donegal County Council area roads offices to align with road works and other works programmes.