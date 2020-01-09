Irish Water say programme of works for Donegal not finalised yet

Irish Water has responded to claims by Donegal County Councillor Patrick McGowan that the utility plans to replace just 5 km of water pipers in Donegal in 2020.

In a statement issued this evening, Irish Water says it has not yet finalised its programme of works for the county for 2020 and when further works are ready for commencement, including the construction of a number of new wastewater treatment plants, they will liaise with customers who are to benefit as well as all other relevant stakeholders.

Statement in full –

Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water and wastewater services in Co Donegal and continues to invest heavily in the county with many projects either in progress or due to commence in the coming year.

Significant investment has been made in replacing damaged and ageing water mains across the county over the past number of years to reduce leakage, improve water quality and provide a more reliable and secure service for customers.

To date Irish Water has replaced and rehabilitated over 90 kilometres of water mains across the county. The works were completed as part of the following projects:

The Letterkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme. Upon completion, almost 13km of pipework will have been replaced to reduce leakage and crucially almost 8km of the most vulnerable sections of trunk main, which brings water from the WTP at Goldrum to Mountain Top at Letterkenny to ensure security of supply.

This project also involves the construction of 19km of new interconnecting water mains between the Letterkenny, Pollan, Cranford, Milford and Rathmullan Water Supply Schemes.

The Donegal Countywide Water Mains Rehabilitation Project. Irish Water has so far replaced and rehabilitated over 36km (out of a total 40km) of old water mains across the county. Fifteen priority sections of water main spread over seven water supply schemes will benefit from this extensive project.

Inishowen Regional Water Supply Scheme. Seven kilometres of rising main and 4.5km of distribution main were replaced.

Greencastle Water Supply Scheme. Over 10km of water main replaced as part of these works.

In addition to this under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, approximately 26km of water mains have been replaced in Co Donegal. These works have spanned the county and taken place in some of the areas with the worst performing water mains including: Argery Res Outlet – Murlough; Windyhall Town; High Road District Metered Areas (DMA); Cloontagh Mains Replacement; Churchill Trentagh Mains Replacement; Moylehill; Craigbreagh, Killdaragh (Fanmore DMA); Newtown Moyle; Feddyglass, Momeen (Lifford); Rosses RWSS -Annagary Pipe Replacement; Birdstown Road (Burnfoot Water Treatment Works Outlet); Wesleyan Street, Rathmullan; Dunwiley (Stranorlar); Marble Hill; Golf Course Road (Letterkenny); Trusk Road (Stranorlar); St Johnstown Lifford; Drumkeen/Trentaghboy (Stranorlar); Tamnawood.

Works to replace approximately 6kms of ageing mains in other areas of County Donegal are ongoing. Works will be completed at various stages throughout Q1 2020 at the following locations: Gortahork and Falcarragh (1.6km and 1.7km respectively); Quigley’s Point and Cabry (1.5km); and Bundoran, West End (1.4km).

Irish Water has not finalised its programme of works for Co Donegal for 2020. When further works are ready for commencement, including the construction of a number of new wastewater treatment plants, Irish Water will liaise with customers who are to benefit as well as all other relevant stakeholders.