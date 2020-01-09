HSE Chief Executive promises more action to tackle overcrowding crisis

The Chief Executive of the HSE says progress is being made in reducing overcrowding in Irish hospitals, and future strategies could involve reducing the number of Emergency Departments.

621 people were left awaiting beds across the country yesterday, while on Monday there were 760 people left without a bed – the largest number on record. That figure was repeated on Tuesday.

So far this week, the cumilative total at Letterkenny University Hospital has been over 100, with the Full Capacity Protocol implemented at the start of the week.

Yesterday, the Letterkenny figure fell from 47 to 20. This morning, the INMO say the figure fell further to 12, with none of them on Emergency Department trolleys. The national figure today was 520.

Paul Reid says the HSE needs to strengthen community care to provide some relief to hospitals, and that may involve reducing the number of Emergency Departments…..