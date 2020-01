Donegal have pulled out of Sunday’s McKenna Cup semi-final with Monaghan.

They’ve cited player unavailability and player welfare concerns for pulling out.

Donegal GAA officially informed the Ulster Council of their withdrawal this evening.

Earlier in the day Manager Declan Bonner told Highland Radio Sport, “regrettably we will not be fulfilling this fixture”.

Ulster GAA say counties turned down the opportunity of bringing the McKenna Cup forward to avoid such clashes.