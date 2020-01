Derry bowed out of the McKenna Cup on Wednesday night losing by five points to Donegal.

The Oak Leaf county also suffered defeat in their opening game to Monaghan and knew a result was needed if they were to stand any hope of getting another game before the start of the league against Leitrim.

Derry played the pre-season competition missus twelve of their squad.

Manager Rory Gallagher told Tom Comack Donegal were to good on the night….