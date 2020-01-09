Declan Bonner says Donegal will not play McKenna fixture

Donegal will not play in McKenna Cup Semi Final against Monaghan this Sunday.

Declan Bonner has told Highland Radio Sport “regrettably we will not be fulfilling this fixture”.

The Ulster Council earlier today said the semi-finals will go ahead as planned.

The Donegal Manager claimed after the win over Derry last night, they’d be unable to field a team due to players being on Sigerson Cup duty.

Donegal informed the provincial body they would not have the numbers for the game and requested a deferral of 48 hours.

They also highlighted the impact on “Player Welfare”.

Like Donegal, Down also asked for their semi-final with Tyrone to be switched to next Tuesday.

Following a meeting earlier today, the Ulster Council ruled that the matches will be played as planned on Sunday.

In a statement they said “counties turned down the idea of playing the McKenna Cup earlier in the season”.

The decision to keep the games on Sunday has now forced the hand of the county boss who says they can’t meet the requirements to play the game.

Donegal GAA could face sanctions or fines as a result.