Cllr claims Irish Water plans to replaceme just 5km of pipes across Donegal in 2020

Its claimed only 5km of water pipes across Donegal are to be replaced by Irish Water this year.

In a statement this week, the utility stated that ongoing works to replace approximately 6 kms of ageing water mains across the county are due for completion in the first quarter of this year.

However, Councillor Patrick McGowan has disputed this and claims he has received information that planned works include the replacement of 5km of water pipes across the entire county of Donegal in 2020.

He is calling on the Government to urgently sanction capital funding to complete the leakage replacement programme: