Caolan Ward put in a man of the match performance on Wednesday night helping Donegal to a 1-10 to 0-8 win over Derry at Celtic Park.

Ward’s goal in the second half was the score which put breathing space between the sides as Donegal booked their place in the semi finals of the Dr McKenna Cup.

Speaking with Tom Comack, the St Eunan’s clubman was happy to net a first ever goal with Donegal…